A man has suffered serious injuries after falling near flats in Persevere Court, North Leith Mill on Thursday (October 27). Emergency services including three fire engines and a specialist rope team were called to a “person in difficulty” at about 9.23pm.

The casualty was removed to safety, said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), and taken into the care of the ambulance service. The 44-year-old man was then rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with “serious injuries”, a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We were alerted at 9.23pm on Thursday, 27 October to reports of a person in difficulty at North Leith Mill, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh firefighters were called to an incident in North Leith Mill (Photos: @shellbryson)