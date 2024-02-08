Edinburgh nursery nurse made child fall by 'forcefully' moving arm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A child was left in 'distress' after being made to fall by an Edinburgh nursery nurse.

Gillian Easton 'forcefully' moved a child's arm at an unnamed nursery in the city on October 5 last year. She also told the chip to 'stop' and 'don't take the pictures from the board', according to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The watchdog said Easton's conduct was 'serious', with the document continuing: "You are an experienced registered social service worker, who has been registered with the SSSC since November 2021 and you should be well aware of the standards of conduct expected of you.

Easton was warned by the Scottish Social Services Council

"Service users are entitled to feel safe and confident that social care workers can regulate and remain in control of their behaviour and not abuse or harm service users in their care."

It adds: "Your actions had the potential to negatively impact the reputation of the social service profession. Your behaviour fell below the standards expected of a registered social service worker.

"Your behaviour has shown a disregard for the standards set out in the SSSC Codes of Practice. Your actions breached the trust and confidence placed in you by your employer, and the SSSC as your regulator."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SSSC accepted that the conduct had been an 'isolated incident' and that she had cooperated in a 'meaningful way' with the investigation. It opted not to strike her off the register, but to instead issue her with a 12-month warning.