An Edinburgh nursery’s plans to install a new play area at the front of its Leith home have been approved by the council.

Wee Mack's Ltd submitted plans in June to create a play area with new gates and a fence at the front of 71 Constitution Street South.

Approving the new play area on October 2, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed works are in accordance with the Development Plan. The design, layout and materials are appropriate in this context and the surrounding neighbourhood character, and are considered to provide due regard to global climate and nature crisis.

“There will not be any unreasonable loss of amenity as a result of the proposals. There are no material considerations which indicate that the proposals should be refused. Therefore, the proposals are acceptable.”

Wee Mack's Nursery at 71 Constitution Street South in Leith. | Google Maps

The nursery now has permission to carry out various alterations to the front area of the building, creating a more useable space/ play area for the nursery.

The area fronting the building is currently mainly hard surfaced with paving slabs and block paving, and there are areas of existing planting in raised planters and in ground level planting.

The proposal includes play areas, play equipment, a sandpit in an enclosed shed like wooden structure, a grassed area, a buggy parking area/ store built in timber which would measure 3.6m long by 1.4m wide with a maximum height of 1.5m, raised planters and a sail shade attached to the building.

New fencing and gates would be steel, painted black, and designed to match the existing fences and gates. New larch fencing is proposed to be the same height as the railings, and an area for bin stores is proposed to the south of the site. Additional planting is also proposed.

These plans show some of the proposed changes to the front of the Leith nursery. | Capital A Architecture Ltd

Mr Givan added: “The proposals are minor alterations to the front area of the property. The proposed beds and equipment would not detract from the character of the listed building.

“The proposed new fencing would not harm any key characteristics of the existing boundary treatment. The new railings to the front would be similar to the existing.

“The proposed larch fencing would enclose the front/ side yard area of the building and extend back into the site and is mainly to the side of the main listed structure and not directly in front of the main front facade.

“The new structures will complement and enhance the existing use, contributing to the wider surroundings and community. The introduction of the structures proposed would not harm the listed building or its setting.

“Additional planting, particularly that proposed along the front elevation, will assist in softening and partially reducing the impact of the development on the setting of the listed structure.”

The C-listed stone church building on Constitution Street South has been used as a nursery school for some time now.

The applicant now has three years to carry out the approved works in this application, which received no comments on the council’s online planning portal.

