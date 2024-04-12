Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four NHS Lothian nurses, along with a Lothian nursing team, have been announced as finalists in the prestigious RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024.

The awards, covering a variety of different categories, showcase the very best of nursing across Scotland, celebrating the commitment and professional care provided by nursing staff.

Four NHS Lothian nurses shortlisted for RCN awards: Elaine Wilson (top left), Fiona Hunt (top right), Juliet MacArthur (bottom left) and Frances Aitken (bottom right).

Community staff nurse Elaine Wilson has been shortlisted for the Children’s Nursing & Midwifery Award for her exceptional leadership and dedication in delivering high-quality vaccination services in Midlothian.

She has had to think creatively to address the challenges faced by vaccination teams, including declining vaccination rates, and organised flexible clinics in unique locations to ensure more people got their jags. She has also overcome barriers to reach under-served groups, like the travelling community. And she secured funding for child-friendly resources to improve the vaccination experience for children and their families.

Fiona Hunt, transplant team lead for organ preservation, has been named as one of the finalists for the Clinical Leadership Award.

Her leadership has led to remarkable improvements in transplant outcomes, seen in increased liver transplant graft survival rates and reduced complications. She also helps develop innovative transplantation protocols and technologies and plays a key role in education and research, directing masterclasses and taking part in clinical studies.

Professor Juliet MacArthur, chief nurse research and development, has made the shortlist in the Inspiring Excellence - Nursing innovation and Research Award.

In partnership with colleagues, Juliet has been nominated for being instrumental in advancing clinical academic careers and research partnerships in various health care disciplines across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Dementia nurse specialist Frances Aitken has been named as a finalist for the Mental Health Nursing Award. She was nominated for her work in improving the care experience for patients with cognitive decline in St John’s Hospital, Livingston. Frances runs training for staff which has helped reduce the need for one-to-one nursing, sedation, emergency calls, and has improved pain management for patients.

NHS Lothian’s Strathaird team are shortlisted for the Learning Disability Nursing Award. The team have been nominated for their exceptional dedication, courage, and compassion in their work for patients in a challenging behaviour unit.

Alison Macdonald, executive nurse director at NHS Lothian, said: “I would like to congratulate to all our staff that have been shortlisted for an award. Being a finalist is a huge achievement and it really highlights the high quality care and compassion our nurses are giving to patients day in, day out. I would like to wish them all good luck.”