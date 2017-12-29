Edinburgh on alert for 80mph Storm Dylan

STORM Dylan is expected to cut a path through Edinburgh and the Lothians with locals being warned to batten down the hatches for one of the fiercest weather fronts of the winter so far.

Heavy snow and freezing conditions hit the Capital yesterday - but the Met Office predicts the cold-snap will stretch into Hogmanay.

Pedestrians battle through on North Bridge on Friday. Picture: Jon Savage

As the bells chime midnight forecasters expect sub-zero temperatures.

And some say winds could top 80mph depending how the storm front course evolves over the day.

Although Edinburgh lies in the path of the storm, the organisers of the capital’s Hogmanay celebrations insist the party goes ahead as planned.

And in preparation, the icy city streets continue to be treated as crews of council workers work round the clock to make them safe.

Snow falls in Edinburgh on Friday

A council spokesman said: “We had a squad of 21 gritters and 14 mini tractors out on Edinburgh roads yesterday.

“And our street cleansing and parks teams are out and about hand-treating local priorities like care homes.”

With gusts of up to 80mph expected in Scotland, forecasters warned there is the potential for “injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

It comes as heavy snow, rain, thunderstorms and wind caused disruption yesterday as the country was gripped by another day of wintry weather.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for Scotland on Sunday, as Dylan begins to roll across the region.

The warning is in place from around 12am to 3pm, during which the Met Office said there is a “small chance of damage to buildings”, as well as power cuts and potentially issues with mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard,” the forecaster added.

Icy stretches are expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and Met Office forecasters have said further snow showers are expected. Police have urged drivers to check vehicles are prepared for the conditions, including having sufficient fuel, warm clothing, charged mobile phone, food and water in case of delays.

The morning freeze also affected train travel with travellers being held up by frozen tracks. A ScotRail spokesman said: A couple of services between Edinburgh and Inverness were delayed by approximately 30-40 minutes at Perth because of frozen points – the mechanism which sfallows the train to switch from one track to another at a junction.”

ScotRail said that any customers who were delayed by more than half an hour were entitled to compensation through the delay repay guarantee.

Edinburgh Airport was also put on snow alert after Glasgow Airport was forced to shut yesterday because of blizzard conditions.

But Capital operations remained intact with no impact on flight arrivals or departures.

Heavy snowfall hit traffic on the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow as drivers negotiated the hazardous conditions.

The coldest saw the mercury plummet to -12.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in Highlands.