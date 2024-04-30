Edinburgh one of most me-time deprived UK cities, new research reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With everyday lives seemingly getting busier and busier, research shows Brits are craving some much-needed me-time – even prioritising it over catching up on sleep.

However, new research has revealed that Edinburgh has ranked in the cities that receive the least me-time, with nearly a quarter (24%) saying they get less than 5 minutes a day, while 18% never get any!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research has been conducted by mallow confectioner, Mallow & Marsh, as part of its Pauseworthy Pleasure campaign, which celebrates those little moments of joyful indulgence that we rarely make time for.

National World

The research found that almost two thirds (65%) of Edinburgh locals wish they had the ability to pause time. However, rather than using this extra time for out-of-the-ordinary experiences, the most popular way to spend the extra time was to indulge in some me time (29%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, enjoying a cup of tea or coffee ranked as the ultimate favourite type of me-time (38%), followed by:

· Watching a film/TV series (35%)

· Reading a book (31%)

· Listening to music (31%)

· Enjoying a chocolatey treat (22%).

In fact, one in seven (14%) even said that enjoying a chocolatey treat counts as one of life’s small pleasures, alongside sunsets, the smell of flowers and beautiful views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Clough, Senior Brand Manager at Mallow & Marsh, commented: “As life seems to feel ever busier, it’s not surprising that so many of us are increasingly seeking that moment of peace and quiet, to indulge in our favourite pastimes. This is why we’ve launched our Pauseworthy Pleasure campaign, to encourage people to make time for themselves.

“With over 78% of Edinburgh residents feeling that me-time is important for our wellbeing, it’s clear that we should all be making this time for ourselves to savour the things that bring us joy – our pauseworthy pleasures.

“Whether it’s treating ourselves to our favourite chocolatey delight, taking time to read a book, or listening to our favourite music, we all have different small pleasures in life that we deserve to pause over.”