Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST

A paddleboarder rescued three people in difficulty in the water at a popular Edinburgh beauty spot.

RNLI Kinghorn was alerted to reports of a paddleboard drifting offshore at Portobello Beach, at around 6pm on Friday, June 23. A woman and two children were on the board, which was floating out to sea. The volunteer lifeboat crew rushed to the area, however, by the time they arrived, the group had been rescued. Another paddleboarder came to their aid and helped the three people back to shore.

The lifeboat crew wrote on social media: “Our volunteer crew was paged at 1802 after a paddleboard was seen to be drifting offshore at Portobello beach. The craft had a woman and two children onboard, but fortunately, another paddleboarder went out and assisted the three back to shore. If you are taking to the water, please make sure you are adequately prepared with buoyancy equipment and a means of calling for help.”

A paddleboarder saved a woman and children who were 'drifting offshore' from Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: National World/Pixabay)
