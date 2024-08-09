Three areas of Edinburgh where plans to introduce Controlled Parking Zones were paused because of opposition from locals are now set to progress towards the scheme, which means residents paying for parking permits.

Three years ago, Roseburn, Easter Road and Bonnington were all included in phase two of the city council’s four-phase roll-out of Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) designed to protect parking for residents rather than people from outside the area leaving their cars there for long periods.

But phase two was halted in August 2021 after a consultation found majority opposition to the plans, many arguing there were no parking problems in their neighbourhood.

Roseburn, Easter Road and Bonnington are moving closer to a CPZ

Since then, the areas have been monitored to track the level of parking pressure. And now a report to the transport and environment committee recommends Roseburn, Easter Road and Bonnington should “proceed with engagement”, the next step towards CPZ approval.

Roseburn topped the council's priority list for action after a survey in March found parking pressure at 93 per cent compared to 90 per cent five years ago, when it was placed second in the priority list.

Easter Road moved from 15th place to second, with its parking pressure figure increasing from 74 to 86 per cent. Bonnington, whose figure increased from 77 to 81 per cent, moved up from 11th to fourth place.

But Willowbrae North, although placed third in priority, with parking pressure of 83 per cent, is recommended for further monitoring because its figure has fallen from five years ago when parking pressure was 85 per cent.

Other areas which were included in phase two are also recommended for continued monitoring or for monitoring to start.

Lochend (West Leith) has moved up from 12th in the priority list to number eight, despite its traffic pressure dipping from 75 to 74 per cent. And Saughtonhall has dropped from 26th place to 40th, with parking pressure falling from 62 to 47 per cent.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said the report said: "We have to listen to residents right across all these target areas and make sure we have got the balance right.”