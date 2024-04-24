Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cost of parking in Edinburgh has just gone up again. Charges for on-street parking - pay and display - have increased by around 22 per cent from April 15. And higher prices for residents' parking permits will soon come into force too.

The rise in charges was agreed at the city council’s budget meeting in February. The minority Labour administration had proposed a 20 per cent increase in pay and display charges and around 10 per cent for parking permits. But they accepted a Lib Dem amendment for a steeper rise in on-street parking charges, taking it to a 22 per cent increase, and also a Tory amendment that the increase in the cost of parking permits should be limited to around 5 per cent.

On-street parking charges in Edinburgh increased by 20 per cent last year as well.

Charges for on-street pay-and-display parking have risen by an average of 22 per cent. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Finance convener Mandy Watt said: “As Scotland’s capital, parking controls are essential for keeping our city moving, making sure roads are free of obstructions and safe for everybody that uses them, as well as encouraging the turnover of spaces to support our local economy and businesses.

“All of the income accrued from parking is invested back into Edinburgh’s roads and transport infrastructure, including active travel improvements. This, alongside our excellent public transport systems, helps give residents, commuters and tourists more choice when deciding whether or not to drive their car in Edinburgh or to use sustainable ways of getting around such as walking, wheeling or cycling and public transport.”

Here's how the on-street, pay-and-display charges have increased and how much you now have to pay:

A - Core: George Street, St Andrew Square, Charlotte Square, Queen Street, Market Street, Cockburn Street

Previous fee: £6.70 per hour

New fee: £8.20 per hour

Increase: 22.39 per cent

B - Central high: Stafford Street and Melville Street area, Morrison Street to Shandwick Place, Old Town including East Market Street

Previous fee: £5.90 per hour

New fee: £7.20 per hour

Increase: 22.03 per cent

C - Central Low: West End (Palmerston Place area), Moray Place, South Side / Nicolson Street, Tollcross/Fountainbridge, Heriot Row

Previous fee: £4.90 per hour

New fee: £6.00 per hour

Increase: 22.45 per cent

D - Peripheral High: New Town – Northumberland Street to St Stephen Street and Royal Crescent

Previous fee: £4.40 per hour

New fee: £5.40 per hour

Increase: 22.73 per cent

E - Peripheral Low: Bruntsfield, Sciennes, St Leonard’s, Dumbiedykes, Stockbridge

Previous fee: £3.40 per hour

New fee: £4.10 per hour

Increase: 20.59 per cent

Extended Controlled Zones (zones prefixed with a letter N or S e.g. N1, S2 etc)

Previous fee: £3.10 per hour

New fee: £3.80 per hour

Increase: 22.58 per cent

Nine-hour parking (Select parking places which allow all-day / nine hours of parking time in areas where controls operate 8.30am-530pm)

Previous fee: £8.40 per day

New fee: £10.20 per day

Increase: 21.43 per cent

Quality Bus Corridor (Causewayside)

Previous fee: £3.40 per hour

New fee: £4.10 per hour

Increase: 20.59 per cent

South Queensferry

Previous fee: £1.10 per hour

New fee: £1.30 per hour

Increase: 18.18 per cent

Bus / Coach parking (Johnston Terrace, Regent Road and Inverleith Place)

Previous fee: £7.20 per hour

New fee: £8.80 per hour