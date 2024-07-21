Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced that 38 green spaces in the Capital will be among those receiving a Green Flag Award this year.

Recognising the very best of Scotland’s outdoor areas, the international Green Flag Award acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

Administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the Green Flag Award supports the opportunities thatgreen spaces provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play.

Winners of the 2024 awards include parks managed by local authorities, community groups, universities and other organisations.

Edinburgh City Council manages 35 of the parks with consecutive winners including Harrison Park and Braidburn Valley Park, both achieving 18 awards, and Pentland Hills Regional Park, with 17.

Corstorphine Hill Community Walled Garden, managed by Friends of Corstorphine Hill within the Local Nature Reserve, has also won a Community Award for the 13th successive year.

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation co-ordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "Congratulations to all of our winners in Edinburgh. Receiving this prestigious award recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

"What is most pleasing is the number of consecutive winners we have once again, showcasing the parks' longevity and desire to continually be a welcoming and environmentally friendly place for all.

"Scotland is facing a biodiversity crisis, but these green spaces provide a space for everyone to reconnect with nature and I encourage everyone to do just that this summer.

"Green spaces are so important for our physical and mental wellbeing."

Here’s the full list of Edinburgh’s 38 green spaces receiving a Green Flag Ward this year

- Braidburn Valley Park

- Bloomiehall Park

- Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park

- Corstorphine Hill

- Craigmillar Castle Park

- Easter Craiglockhart Hill Local Nature Reserve

- Fairmilehead Park

- Ferniehill Community Park

- Ferry Glen & Back Braes

- Figgate Park

- Hailes Quarry Park

- Harrison Park

- Hermitage and Blackford Hill Local Nature Reserve

- Hopetoun Crescent Garden

- Inverleith Park

- King George V Park

- Lauriston Castle

- Lochend Park

- London Road Gardens

- Morningside Park

- Muir Wood Park

- Pentland Hills Regional Park

- Portobello Community Garden

- Prestonfield Park

- Princes Street Gardens

- Ravelston Woods Local Nature Reserve and Park

- Rosefield Park

- Saughton Park

- Seven Acres Park

- Spylaw Park

- St Katharine's Park

- St Margaret’s Park

- Starbank Park

- Station Road Park

- Victoria Park