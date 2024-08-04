Founded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, Love Parks Week is a week-long celebration ‘highlighting the vital role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities.’
So whether you’re a resident or here for a short getaway, here are 10 beautiful parks and green spaces you can enjoy in Edinburgh.
1. Inverleith Park
If you’re looking a peaceful walk in the north of the city, Inverleith Park is the perfect destination. It is one of Scotland's largest urban parks, where visitors can explore acres of scenic green space, a wildflower garden, a sundial dating back to 1890 or visit ducks and swans that frequent the beautiful pond
| Kim Traynor, flickr Photo: Kim Traynor, flickr
2. Dr Neil's Garden
The Duddingston green space was once named one of the “most peaceful spots in the country.” The secluded garden lies next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch. Described by Lonely Planet as Edinburgh’s “quintessential secret garden”, Dr Neil’s Garden began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting | Third Party Photo: Third Party
3. Blackford Hill
Located in the south of the capital, Blackford Hill offers stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline and winding streets. Popular with dog walkers, the beauty spot has several beautiful walks over grassy hills and woodland areas and visitors can also marvel at the impressive Royal Observatory of Edinburgh | Kaysgeog, flickr Photo: Kaysgeog, flickr
4. The Meadows
The Meadows is beautiful all year around, and there is a real buzz around the park during the festival period. It's the perfect place for a leisurely stroll and a picnic, with plenty of coffee shops and places to eat nearby
| SNS Photo: SNS