2 . Dr Neil's Garden

The Duddingston green space was once named one of the “most peaceful spots in the country.” The secluded garden lies next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch. Described by Lonely Planet as Edinburgh’s “quintessential secret garden”, Dr Neil’s Garden began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting | Third Party Photo: Third Party