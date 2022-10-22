Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Pensioner Aline Schofield was last seen at around 4am today near Mayfield Road in Newington, Edinburgh, and residents in the area are now being asked to search their gardens and outbuildings for any sign of her.

Aline is described as 5ft 2in, with short, dark hair and of slim build. It is believed she may have been wearing a navy jacket, black trousers, red shoes and a black hat at the time she went missing.

Police constable Stewart Thomson, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: “Concern is growing for Aline and we are asking locals in Newington to search their garden sheds and outbuildings for any sign of her. We are also requesting that any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area be examined for anything that could help our enquiries to trace her.”