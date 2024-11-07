Edinburgh’s People’s Story museum is set to reopen next month following an outcry over its temporary closure.

The city council said the museum in the Royal Mile - which focuses on the lives of Edinburgh's working-class people from the 18th to the late 20th century - would resume seven-day opening from Monday December 2.

A proposal by the cash-strapped council to close the museum over the winter to save money was rejected by councilors, but it then emerged the building was already shut due to staff shortages.

Local campaigners voiced outrage at the move, saying the museum - opened in 1984 - was a vital part of the city’s social fabric and its closure would be “an act of social vandalism”. Academics and trade unions echoed the calls to keep the People’s Story open.

And in the Scottish Parliament, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson accused the council of “shameful behaviour” and having “wrong priorities”.

Now the council says it is working on a new operating model for the Museums and Galleries service aimed at enhancing the experience for residents and visitors, increasing revenue, and focusing more on the city’s historic collections.

And it said, based on public feedback, officers had been working to identify funding and resources which would allow the reopening of the People’s Story.

Culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “After initially proposing a temporary winter closure for the museum, we listened closely to the community’s passionate feedback, and I'm delighted to announce that we will reopen the museum on Monday 2 December.

“It’s a special museum where all exhibits are inspired by the voices of Edinburgh’s own people, drawn from oral histories and written accounts to share authentic stories. The collections showcase this with items such as Friendly Society regalia, banners, and materials representing Edinburgh’s diverse communities.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back through the museum's doors.”

The council said a report on the new operating model for Museums and Galleries would be presented to December’s meeting of the culture and communities committee.