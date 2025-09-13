When the Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed across the UK in March 2020, many of us were not prepared for the ‘new normal’ that came with it.

Unable to carry out our usual routines, a wave of activities from gardening and cooking to online quizzes became more popular as we learned to cope with the eerie isolation. And for one Edinburgh family, the purchase of a new pizza oven would unknowingly lead them to launch a successful family business.

It was during the first lockdown that Edinburgh mother of two Pauline Hetherington started experimenting with sourdough pizza with a new pizza oven in her back garden. And what started as a hobby quickly became Pauline’s new passion – leading her to invest in a vintage trailer three years later and start a family business.

Pauline, 62, now runs Dough La La with her daughter Stella and son Oliver, and since launching last summer, the group has catered at weddings and brand events. And next month they are set to be the main food caterer at Edinburgh Cocktail Week - a 10-day event that runs from morning until midnight.

The Dough La La team. From left to right: Stella, Pauline and Oliver | Submitted

Pauline said: “The first year has been filled with many lessons and learnings - we’ve made a few mistakes but also celebrated success. Whether it be events at Musselburgh Racecourse or catering for couples on their wedding day to being on someone's drive for a family birthday we give every event 110 per cent because we’re passionate about it. We all do this as well as our weekday jobs because we enjoy it and it’s something that we can be proud of.”

Pauline added: “The industry is filled with great people who all want to support and see each other win, and if there's an event we can't do, we'll pass it on to our contacts who have trucks of their own and vice versa.”

Stella, 23, said: “My mum has always been someone who is up for throwing herself into a new project, particularly one she is passionate about. After she visited a street food festival in East Lothian I knew she wanted to get a truck of her own.

“I came home from work one day and she said she had bought a truck that was going to be delivered from Ireland, but I never thought it was going to be what it is today. I wasn't that surprised though, that’s just with my mum's personality, she's a person who just goes for it.

“My mum later realised how much help was needed to push the business forward, she needed someone to connect her to events start up a social media channel for example and because I have a marketing background I thought I could take responsibility of that - and I’ve loved being a part of it.

Stella said: “TikTok and Instagram has been a massive platform for us to market to potential customers and one of our videos went viral with over 150,000 views” | Submitted

“I was never going to make my mum do it on her own and it was a natural mother daughter thing to step in at that point and help - especially as I live in the same house.

Stella added: “My brother got roped in too but he really enjoys it which you can see from our TikToks - he does the occasional TikTok trend for us when he's forced to.”

Both Stella and Oliver work full time and work alongside their mum catering at a range of events on the weekends. Stella said: “It can be quite full on at times – I have to organise rotas, reply to enquiries and sort social media posts after work – but we are able to get breaks and make sure there’s no burnout.

“I will always remember our first event at Cornbank Primary School because we couldn't get over how big the queue was. We were like ‘what is going on?’ But the feedback was great and it definitely made us feel we'd made the right decision and there was a market for our pizza.”

For more information on Dough La La you can visit them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.