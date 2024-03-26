Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new development of 1,000 homes and a hotel with up to 150 bedrooms is being proposed for the site of a former packaging facility close to Edinburgh Airport.

Described as a flagship low-carbon neighbourhood, Maybury Quarter would take shape on the 15.5 acre area of land on Turnhouse Road. which was previously a base for Saica, the Spanish paper and cardboard company which has now relocated to Livingston. The brownfield site, close to Edinburgh Gateway train station, is allocated for residential-focused redevelopment in the council’s proposed City Plan 2030.

The proposals are being promoted by regeneration specialists Summix Capital, who say they aim to deliver a balanced mix of uses that promote health, wellbeing and sustainable lifestyles which are designed to encourage a strong sense of place and community.

As well as 1,000 new homes and a hotel with 120-150 rooms, the plans include a total of 30,000 sq ft of retail space or potential local centre and there would be extensive green spaces, with high-quality public realm and access arrangements.

The housing would include affordable housing to help address the city’s housing emergency, including accessible family homes and Build to Rent (BTR) accommodation. A application for detailed planning permission is expected to be submitted to the council towards the end of 2024. A public consultation event is being held on Wednesday March 27.

Stuart Black, development director for Summix Capital, said Maybury Quarter must be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland.

He said: “We are delighted to give the community the chance to view and feedback on our proposals for Maybury Quarter Edinburgh, which provides a unique opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community.

“The site’s regeneration has the potential to provide much-needed homes, employment and investment, helping to address the current housing emergency, and taking advantage of and strengthening already excellent public transport links by train, tram, bus and cycle."

The public consultation event outlining the scheme and giving people the chance to view and comment on the plans is on Wednesday, March 27, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 111 Glasgow Rd, Edinburgh EH12 8NF between 2pm and 7pm.