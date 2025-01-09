Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bid is being made to build student flats on the site of Edinburgh's Murrayfield Sports Bar after a previous attempt was rejected last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors refused plans for purpose built student accommodation at the site at 20-22 Westfield Road, Gorgie, in February 2024 over concerns about the flooding risk and developer EH1 failed to overturn the decision on appeal.

But now EH1 says it has tackled the issue by installing a ramp which will make it easier for people to get in and out. It has also reduced the number of flats in the proposal from 87 to 80, made up of 73 cluster flats and seven studio flats. The ground floor will be amenity space and cycle storage.

A revised proposal has been submitted for the site at 20-22 Westfield Road. | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refusal of planning permission last year came despite a recommendation from the council's chief planning officer to approve the application, even though it went against the advice of the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and the council's flood team.

EH1 said that in November plans for housing on a site in Gorgie Road which faced similar flooding issues were approved by the council despite objections from SEPA and the flood team.

There was opposition to the previous plans for the Westfield Road site from local residents who argued the area already had a high concentration of student accommodation. But EH1 claims it is lower than in many other areas.

Development manager Maurice McCann, who is acting on behalf of EH1 and the landowner, said: “We have worked hard to overcome the single issue that held back our previous proposals. The new access and egress arrangements are, we believe, a major improvement on the previous proposals and we think can work even better than those that were proposed for the recently approved housing nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone wants to see regeneration and investment on brownfield sites, and this is a brownfield site in one of the most sustainable locations in the city with excellent public transport access for students and other residents.

"Helping deliver student accommodation is a win-win that also helps tackle the city’s ‘housing emergency’ as it helps free up flats to return to the general rental market and helps to boost the regeneration of the wider Georgie/Dalry area. We commend these proposals to the council.”