Plans have been submitted for a new 218-bedroom Premier Inn hotel at Edinburgh Airport.

The five-storey L-shaped building will front onto Eastfield Road, the main vehicle access route to the airport, close to the existing Moxy and Hampton by Hilton hotels.

It will have 100 on-site car parking spaces, a licensed restaurant and bar and a mixture of the chain’s “Premier Plus” and “standard” bedroom styles.

Parent company Whitbread announced in November it had acquired the site and pre-application public consultation events were held before Christmas.

Documents submitted with the application to the city council by Whitbread’s development partners Riverstone Hotels, say the site used to be part of a golf-driving range and had also been used for overspill car parking for major events.

Whitbread said if the plans are approved, guests will be able to walk from the Premier Inn to the airport terminal in 10 minutes.

And the company said that, in line with its sustainability commitments, the hotel would be powered solely by electricity generated by renewable sources, with the building designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.

A spokesperson said: “The investment case for expanding Premier Inn at a location close to Edinburgh Airport and The Royal Highland Centre is compelling.

“We have recognised a need to expand our network in the catchment and are bringing forward exciting plans for a latest format Premier Inn within walking distance of the airport terminal and the popular events centre.

“A planning application for the new hotel has been submitted to Edinburgh City Council by our development partner and we are hopeful for a quick decision, unlocking investment in the location.”