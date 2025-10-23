4 . New four-bedroom home

Mr Ahmed Saadi applied to the City of Edinburgh Council on October 8 for planning permission for the erection of a new 1.5 storey, four-bedroom dwelling at 44 Craigmount Gardens, with associated access and landscaping, to replace the existing two-storey dwelling there. In the planning documents, the applicant said: "The design of the new dwelling house draws on the positive characteristics of the surrounding area and respects the character of its townscape environment with regards to its height, form and roofscape pattern, scale and proportions. The current plot has a garden which is 78 per cent of the overall site area. We have demonstrated that the required 20 per cent amenity can be accommodated for both the existing and proposed houses." The plans will still retain front and rear garden ground including the pedestrian route to the entrance from the corner of Craigmount Grove/Craigmount Gardens. | Kenneth Reid Architects