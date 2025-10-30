Other new planning applications include a proposal to place a brass plaque outside a Stockbridge church in memory of an Edinburgh Holocaust victim. While, there is also a new application to extend a Territorial Army hall at Colinton Road.
1. South Gyle office to become hotel
RR UK (South) Limited and CJ submitted a proposal on October 17 to redevelop Calton House, formerly the headquarters of the Scottish Prison Service, at South Gyle, Edinburgh. The plans show that the internal layout will have to be reconfigured to accommodate the proposed 156-bedroom hotel development will be operated under Courtyard by Marriot as a new hotel. The proposed bedroom accommodation will occupy the first, second and third floors, with 10 accessible rooms on the ground floor. There will be parking for 136 vehicles, while the central atrium will become a ground floor bar/ restaurant space. This floor will also accommodate reception, kitchen, offices, staff facilities and gym. There are no proposed external alterations to the building.The proposed hotel will generate an estimated 50-70 direct jobs once operational, across a range of roles including management, front of house, housekeeping, food and beverage, and maintenance. | Google Maps
2. Dilapidated building to become community space
Duddingston Conservation Society submitted plans on October 6 for the alteration, conversion, and change of use of an existing vacant and dilapidated agricultural building in Duddingston Village, at 56A The Causeway. The proposed change of use is from agriculture to Class 10 (non-residential, community use). The building will provide a community amenity and welfare space, supporting the ongoing agricultural and social activities of the surrounding community land. Since taking ownership, the local community, together with external volunteers, have continued to develop the area into an asset of considerable social value. At present, however, the community land lacks any basic welfare facilities or sheltered spaces. Temporary gazebo-style structures are currently being used within the footprint of the Byre to provide a degree of shelter, but these are wholly inadequate. These new proposals represent a more modest scheme, involving only the partial conversion of the building and no increase to its footprint. The building will provide a simple amenity space to support the ongoing activities of the community land. | WT Architecture
3. Proposed new two-stream primary school
Proposals were lodged on October 7 to construct a new two-stream primary school for 420 pupils and a nursery for 128 pupils, on land 288 metres southwest of 10 Builyeon Road.
The new Builyeon Road Primary School and Nursery would be located between the two motorways leading to the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing in an area earmarked for hundreds of new homes, with housing construction work already underway locally.
The new school and nursery campus will include sports facilities. A two-court hall will be provided, along with an external 2G artificial pitch of around 60m x 40m, with these facilities open to the wider community. | City of Edinburgh Council
4. Church plaque for holocaust victim
Plans were submitted on October 13 for the installation of a 'Stolperstein' and brass plaque outside St Stephen's Church in Stockbridge in memory of Holocaust victim and Church of Scotland missionary, Jane Haining. Jane attended her dedication service at St Stephen’s Church in 1932 before leaving for Budapest. There, as matron of the Scottish
Mission School, she cared for Jewish children throughout the Holocaust. Arrested in 1944 for protecting them, she was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau and murdered on 17 July 1944. Her courage and refusal to abandon the children in her care earned her posthumous recognition as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem. The proposed plaque will be fixed to the front pier of the church, close to the new Stolperstein, and will provide information on Jane Haining's life. | Google Maps