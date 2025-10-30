2 . Dilapidated building to become community space

Duddingston Conservation Society submitted plans on October 6 for the alteration, conversion, and change of use of an existing vacant and dilapidated agricultural building in Duddingston Village, at 56A The Causeway. The proposed change of use is from agriculture to Class 10 (non-residential, community use). The building will provide a community amenity and welfare space, supporting the ongoing agricultural and social activities of the surrounding community land. Since taking ownership, the local community, together with external volunteers, have continued to develop the area into an asset of considerable social value. At present, however, the community land lacks any basic welfare facilities or sheltered spaces. Temporary gazebo-style structures are currently being used within the footprint of the Byre to provide a degree of shelter, but these are wholly inadequate. These new proposals represent a more modest scheme, involving only the partial conversion of the building and no increase to its footprint. The building will provide a simple amenity space to support the ongoing activities of the community land. | WT Architecture