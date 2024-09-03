Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 2,700 new homes could replace the car showrooms, light industry and recycling site which currently line the coast at Seafield, according to a masterplan drawn up by Edinburgh council.

The plan, which is expected to go out to consultation soon, also includes a new waterfront park, primary school, GP surgery, shops and cafes. And it would create a continuous promenade linking the new neighbourhood to the surrounding communities in Leith, Portobello and Craigentinny

There would be improved public transport and a heat network to help the city achieve its net zero target while keeping utility bills down for future residents.

The Seafield masterplan includes housing, a waterfront park and continuous promenade | supplied

The area covered by the masterplan stretches along the coast from Seafield Street in the north to King’s Road in the south, taking in Seafield recycling centre, Edinburgh dog and cat home, and Lothian Buses’ garage and Marine depot.

A report to the council’s planning committee next week says the risk of flooding is “a key consideration”. A comprehensive flood risk assessment carried out by consultant engineers concluded coastal flooding would be restricted to the lower-lying parts of the land east of Seafield Road East. The report adds: “This scenario was considered to be manageable in the context of the Seafield masterplan.” But the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked for further work to be done.

Planning convener Councillor James Dalgleish said: “Our draft plan focuses on the creation of a new environmentally friendly neighbourhood at Seafield to help address the city’s housing emergency. Options for higher density flats, with the clear aim of 35 per cent of homes on site being affordable, are being explored with stunning views across the Firth of Forth alongside excellent community facilities.

The Seafield masterplan area stretches from Seafield Street in the north to King's Road in the south | supplied

“We’re estimating the site could potentially deliver as many as 2,700 homes with a range of other styles of housing such as colonies and townhouses. We’ll also make sure there are opportunities for employment and community uses.

“Our bold vision to transform this area would open up the Seafield section of Edinburgh’s coastline creating an attractive and seamless promenade linking to the waterfront communities that already exist on either side. I’d like to thank the local people and businesses whose views have helped get us to this stage and I look forward to receiving further feedback from the upcoming consultation to help us finalise our plans.”

The report notes there has been a longstanding issue about odours from the Seafield waste water treatment works located to the north east of the masterplan area, but adds that Scottish Water and Veolia are investing over £10 million to add additional capacity and address odour concerns and Scottish Water has committed to developing a new facility to replace the Seafield facility after 2030.

The report says the masterplan proposal is for a high-density, medium-rise, housing and goes on to note that it is projected that the site could deliver 1,700 to 2,700 homes depending on the density and the mix of housing types, including tenement flats, colonies, and townhouses. “Higher densities and a greater proportion of flats could allow the delivery of a higher number of homes than the projected range.

If the masterplan is approved for consultation by the planning committee next week, residents, businesses and other organisations interested in the area will then be asked to give their views.