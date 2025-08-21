Planned improvements at an Edinburgh army barracks have been approved in principal by the council.

The proposals for Dreghorn Barracks at 82 Redford Road have reached the next stage of the planning process, after the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department approved planning permission in principle on August 13, with more detailed plans to come.

Ten new buildings are proposed at Dreghorn, including a medical centre, transport building, offices, storage, garage / workshops and accommodation.

The plans also include refurbishing the existing Category C-listed barracks building for office and storage use. The new buildings would be a mixture of single and two-storey.

The proposal forms part of a wider relocation of army facilities due to the scheduled closure of nearby Redford Barracks.

Dreghorn Barracks, at Redford Road in Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Approving planning permission in principle, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “Overall, the proposal is acceptable in principle and complies with the Development Plan.

“The loss of open space is acceptable and replacement planting will mitigate impacts on the local environment. No harm to the setting of listed buildings' is anticipated.

“Whilst the proposal involves loss of open space, new development would mainly be on areas of land near existing facilities which appear contained within the site. Resultant landscape impacts would be proportionally modest in the context of the whole site.

“There would be local impacts from the extension of the enclosed army site to the southeast. Developing a field for a large hard-standing area with associated works would change the lands' character. Indicative tree planting is shown here and full detail of this is required as a reserved matter for a future application.

“The development would not provide a local benefit in open space terms, and it is not for a community purpose. However, it has potential to deliver overriding community benefit indirectly. It helps maintain effective military operations with subsequent security benefits locally and nationally.”

The site is an army barracks where there are a range of buildings associated with army use. These include residential, office and storage mainly of late 20th or early 21st century construction.

The setting of this historic asset has changed over time with many two-storey buildings associated with the site's army use being constructed in the grounds.

The proposed new buildings would be “compatible” in scale and footprint, and “sufficiently separated from these historic buildings” according to planners.

Detailed drawings and supporting information are not available to view for this planning application due to national security considerations.

The plans received one objection on the council’s online planning portal, with concerns raised about noise, the impact on listed buildings, and a loss of trees at the site.