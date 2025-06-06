Edinburgh plans lodged to transform landmark former bank in Leith into 13 new serviced apartments
Two planning applications have been lodged to transform the empty former RBS bank branch on the corner of Constitution Street and Bernard Street, at 2 Bernard Street.
On May 14, Tri Scotland Ltd lodged a change of use application, followed by an application on May 19 for alterations at the landmark corner building in the heart of Leith. Those applications will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with two private objections already made on the council’s online planning portal for the alterations.
If approved the plans would see the removal of the existing boiler room and internal alterations, including new windows being installed in a new external wall at the property.
The plans show that if the applications are approved there would be five apartments on the ground floor of the former bank, four apartments on the first floor and a further four apartments on the second floor. While a smaller, 14th bedroom is shown in the plans situated in the basement floor.
