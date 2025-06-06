Plans have been lodged to transform a landmark former bank in Leith into 13 new serviced apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two planning applications have been lodged to transform the empty former RBS bank branch on the corner of Constitution Street and Bernard Street, at 2 Bernard Street.

On May 14, Tri Scotland Ltd lodged a change of use application, followed by an application on May 19 for alterations at the landmark corner building in the heart of Leith. Those applications will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with two private objections already made on the council’s online planning portal for the alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former RBS bank branch on the corner of Bernard Street and Constitution Street in Leith. | Google Maps

If approved the plans would see the removal of the existing boiler room and internal alterations, including new windows being installed in a new external wall at the property.

The plans show that if the applications are approved there would be five apartments on the ground floor of the former bank, four apartments on the first floor and a further four apartments on the second floor. While a smaller, 14th bedroom is shown in the plans situated in the basement floor.