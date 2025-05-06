Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Cruden Homes, in a joint venture with Evantyr Properties, has acquired a new site on Salamander Street in Leith, as part of the regeneration of the former industrial area.

The latest proposals from Cruden and Evantyr outline plans for a new residential development of 99 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many of which include balconies. Of these, 35 per cent will be allocated as affordable housing, surpassing the planning requirement of 25 per cent.

Working alongside 7N Architects, the new scheme has been carefully planned to integrate with the existing urban landscape, incorporating a landscaped central courtyard and strong connections to sustainable transport options.

An artist's impression of the proposed new site on Salamander Street in Leith. | Cruden

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “Securing this prime site in the heart of Leith marks the latest phase in our commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities where they are needed most. Leith is a location that continues to thrive thanks to its strong community spirit and excellent local amenities.

“In partnership with Evantyr, our plans will deliver a high-quality, sustainable development that complements the surrounding area and provides much-needed new homes, including a significant proportion of affordable housing - creating a modern, connected place where people will love to live.”

The development, which backs onto Leith Links, will also be designed around and alongside the active travel initiative which will see the inclusion of a segregated cycle path as part of the wider Leith Connections project. This is a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve travel for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the area.

Marc Teague, director at Evantyr Properties, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Cruden Homes on this exciting project in one of Edinburgh’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Together, we’re bringing forward a development that not only delivers high-quality homes but also enhances the character of the local area through thoughtful design and strong sustainability credentials.

“This joint venture demonstrates our shared commitment to place-making and long-term investment in Leith.”

The Leith site is adjacent to the Ropeworks masterplan for over 600 new homes. This latest development on Salamander Street is expected to start later this year, subject to final planning conditions being met.