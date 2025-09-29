Plans have been submitted to turn a vacant former Edinburgh care home into a single private house.

BS Landa submitted plans on September 19 for alterations and change of use of a vacant care home to form single private house, at 10 Columba Road in Blackhall.

The plans show the proposed alterations to Columba House, with most of the care home bedrooms transformed into other private house rooms like a living room or dining room, with a two-car garage replacing a ground floor front bedroom and bathroom.

Structural alterations would include windows, walls and doors being removed to re-purpose certain rooms and change the layout. A ground floor corridor would also be removed and new glass doors added, with original features reinstated in some rooms.

The former care home in Blackhall at 10 Columba Road. | Google Maps

With the lift to be removed and replaced by a storage room, the redundant lift motor room is to become a bin store under the plans, which also include adding sun pipes for more natural light in the large new kitchen/ breakfast room.

The council’s planning department will now decide whether or not to allow the change of use and alterations at Columba House, with the application so far receiving no notes of support or objections on the council’s online planning portal.

Originally built as a Manse over 100 years ago, Columba House is a large 12-bedroom traditional stone build house, located just off Queensferry Road, within the desirable Blackhall area of Edinburgh.

