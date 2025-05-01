Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are afoot to demolish a landmark Edinburgh building near the city centre, to make way for new student accomodation.

Balfour Beatty Investments Ltd submitted a proposal of application notice on April 23 to the council, to demolish Causeway House and build student accommodation.

The landmark building at 140 Causewayside was the home of the Scottish Law Commission until it moved to Parliament Square in 2023. It has been empty since.

With plans at the very first stage of the process and a full planning application still to come, there are few details about this proposal other than seeking the demolition of the existing building on-site and erection of purpose-built student accommodation with associated works.

Causeway House at 140 Causewayside in Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Further details are due to be revealed at public consultation events at Mayfield Salisbury Church on May 29 and June 19, 3.30pm to 7pm.

A project website with digital copies of exhibition materials is expected to be created. While a local leaflet drop to publicise the public consultation events is also planned by the applicant.

The local MSP and MP have been informed of the plans, as well as the ward councillors. While Grange and Prestonfield Community Council, Southside Community Council, and Marchmont and Sciennes Community Council have also been made aware.