Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning musical is set to kick off its UK tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse next year.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, which features electrifying songs from the iconic 1977 album with the same name, will run for six nights between January 6 and 11 next year, following a successful UK, Ireland and International tour.

The musical, which showcases hits from Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration, features a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical arrives at the Edinburgh Playhouse in January next year. Photo Matt Crockett | Matt Crockett

Audiences will follow the journey of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ who flee into the tunnels below the city to escape its ruler Falco. After the tyrannical ruler’s teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with Strat - the fearless leader of ‘The Lost’ - the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families.

Returning to the cast are Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven and original leading cast members Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. The show wowed audiences when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre.

The 1970s album, Bat Out of Hell, became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. Sixteen years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which featured the smash hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, legendary songwriter and producer Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, and the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad