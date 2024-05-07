Edinburgh poker player in disbelief after winning £118,000 jackpot at Maybury Casino
An Edinburgh poker player is ‘over the moon’ after scooping an incredible £118,000 at a casino on Maybury Road.
The mystery man said he ‘hasn’t stopped smiling’ since he visited the Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh earlier this month adding he never anticipated that his life was about to change with a huge jackpot win.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, chanced his luck in a game of Three Card Poker - and later walked away with a cool £118,387.
The anonymous winner said: “You always hear stories about other people winning and never think it’s going to happen to you – but it did! Initially, I hadn’t realized that I’d won, and the dealer had to let me know. I’m over the moon about winning and I haven’t stopped smiling since.”
Three Card Poker sees players go up against the dealer in several betting rounds – and after the Edinburgh player produced a royal flush of spades he found himself bagging the progressive jackpot.
Andrew Miller, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh, said: “A massive congratulations to our latest jackpot winner from everyone here at Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh. The atmosphere in the casino was electric and it’s great to see Grosvenor Casinos help create a jackpot winning moment that our player will never forget.”
