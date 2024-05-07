Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh poker player is ‘over the moon’ after scooping an incredible £118,000 at a casino on Maybury Road.

The mystery man said he ‘hasn’t stopped smiling’ since he visited the Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh earlier this month adding he never anticipated that his life was about to change with a huge jackpot win.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, chanced his luck in a game of Three Card Poker - and later walked away with a cool £118,387.

The mystery winner said you 'never think it’s going to happen to you.' Photo: Ann Priestley and Poker Photos flickr

The anonymous winner said: “You always hear stories about other people winning and never think it’s going to happen to you – but it did! Initially, I hadn’t realized that I’d won, and the dealer had to let me know. I’m over the moon about winning and I haven’t stopped smiling since.”

Three Card Poker sees players go up against the dealer in several betting rounds – and after the Edinburgh player produced a royal flush of spades he found himself bagging the progressive jackpot.