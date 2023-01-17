Police were alerted to the incident, after a 61-year-old man died suddenly at a property in Downfield Place, Dalry. Officers raced to the scene shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, January 16. Fire crews were also sent out to help several hours later.

While the cause of the man’s death is unknown, police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an address in Downfield Place in Edinburgh around 3.30pm on Monday, January 16, 2023 following the sudden death of a 61-year-old man.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7.19pm on Monday January 16 to attend a property at Downfield Place, Edinburgh.

