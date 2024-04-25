Edinburgh police appeal after pensioner attacked in broad daylight on West Granton Road
A pensioner was hospitalised after being attacked in broad daylight on an Edinburgh street.
Police are appealing for information on the assault on the 70-year-old, which took place on West Granton Road yesterday afternoon.
The victim was getting out of his car, a black Renault scenic, when he was attacked by a single member of a group of six men.
Officers want to trace an Irish man named Paul who drove the OAP to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Detective Sergeant John Dunn said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area on the afternoon of Wednesday, 24 April, to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to trace the man who drove the victim to the hospital, as he may be able to assist our enquiries. He is described as an Irish man, who went by the name ‘Paul’. If you are this man, or believe you know him, please get in touch.
“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3511 of 24 April, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”
