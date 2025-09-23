A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with human trafficking following a police operation in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police searched a Marchmont property on Tuesday, September 23. A four-figure sum of cash was also seized and enquiries are ongoing. The man has been released and due to appear in court at a later date.

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with human trafficking following a police operation in Marchmont, Edinburgh on Tuesday, September 23 | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Stevie Bertram said: “Today’s activity is part of an ongoing operation aimed at tackling those who exploit vulnerable members of our communities for their own personal gain. Human trafficking is despicable and our commitment to identifying those involved and bringing them to court is unwavering.

“I would urge anyone who has any knowledge about where it is happening or who may be involved to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”