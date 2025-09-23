Edinburgh police charge man, 49, in connection with human trafficking after Marchmont raid
It comes after police searched a Marchmont property on Tuesday, September 23. A four-figure sum of cash was also seized and enquiries are ongoing. The man has been released and due to appear in court at a later date.
Detective Superintendent Stevie Bertram said: “Today’s activity is part of an ongoing operation aimed at tackling those who exploit vulnerable members of our communities for their own personal gain. Human trafficking is despicable and our commitment to identifying those involved and bringing them to court is unwavering.
“I would urge anyone who has any knowledge about where it is happening or who may be involved to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”