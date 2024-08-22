Edinburgh police chase ends in Lanarkshire as helicopter deployed and two arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mammoth police chase saw officers and a helicopter pursue a car from Edinburgh to the other side of the M8.

Two people were arrested after the car made off in the centre of the Capital and was finally stopped in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland’s Air Unit hailed a ‘great result’ for the force’s helicopter after it was mobilised during the pursuit.

The force shared a picture from above showing the occupants of the vehicle being apprehended.

It said: “Another great result for the Police Helicopter!

“Great teamwork between the crew and @PSOSRoads led to the arrest of 2 persons following a lengthy car chase beginning in Edinburgh City Centre and ending in North Lanarkshire.”