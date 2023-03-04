A man died on a street in Edinburgh after falling unwell.

Emergency services were called after a man became ill outside a shop on Lochend Road South, at around 10.45am on Saturday, March 4. An ambulance arrived on scene, and police officers also attended to assist paramedics. The man, who is yet to be publicly named, died at the scene.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police were called to Lochend Road South in Edinburgh after a man fell ill and died on the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.45 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023, police were called to assist Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues who were attending to a man who had taken unwell on Lochend Road South, Lochend, Edinburgh. The man died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."