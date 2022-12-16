Seven people died on Scotland’s mountains last winter, between February 27, 2022, and March 8, 2022. Since the start of the year, 33 people have died in incidents on hills and outdoor areas.

Following these deaths, police and mountain rescue teams are urging the public to plan and prepare before venturing out onto the hills this winter. They are also asking hikers to make sure they have sufficient equipment and supplies for all eventualities.

Last weekend, mountain rescue teams were called out four times to assist people who were in difficulty or injured.

Volunteers venture out in all conditions to save lives on Scotland's peaks

Inspector Matt Smith, lead officer for Mountain Rescue, said: “The end of last winter was particularly challenging with volunteer mountain rescue teams seeing a huge rise in incidents responding to people in difficulty. From January to March 2022, there was a 31% rise compared with the average over the same three month period in the previous three years.

“Winter conditions significantly increase the risk in the hills and mountains. Extremes of weather, snow and ice as well as a lack of daylight mean that the consequences of a slip or fall are more significant than during the summer months.

