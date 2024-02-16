Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after an Edinburgh 'disturbance' prompted a major response by emergency services.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended Gorgie Road this morning before taping off a block of flats on nearby Coxsfield Lane.

The alarm was raised at around 6am and the man, 22, was arrested in connection.

The exact nature of the incident is unclear and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Officers say enquiries continue.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6am on Friday, 16 February, 2024, to a report of a disturbance in the Gorgie Road area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Enquiries are ongoing.”