Edinburgh police seize drugs and dangerous weapons from property as man, 20, charged

Police in Edinburgh arrested and charged a 20-year-old man after seizing thousands of pounds’ worth of drugs this morning.

Officers from the force’s North East Local Initiative Team raided a property on the city’s Bath Place.

A stash of drugs with an estimated street value of £13,000 was retrieved, as well as five dangerous weapons.

The class of drugs found is not known at this time.

The charged man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (July 10).