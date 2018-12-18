Edinburgh police urge public to keep looking for missing pensioner William Scott

Police have urged members of the public to keep looking for missing pensioner William Scott, after reports were shared on social media inaccurately stating he had been found.

An old report had been circulating from a period in 2017 when William was reported missing and later found safe and well.

But police have since confirmed that they are still searching for the 90-year-old, who was reported missing from his Chesser home last Tuesday at 7pm.

A statement posted by the force this evening reads: "A press release is being shared across social media stating that William Scott has been traced. Please note that this is an HISTORICAL release. William is still missing and we are still appealing for any possible info."

It's now been over a week since William was reported missing.

Further details also emerged today of his last known movements, with police saying they strongly believe he spent time in the King's Wark pub, possibly as late as 8pm.

