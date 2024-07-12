Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being advised not to swim or paddle in the sea at Portobello after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.

Routine sampling by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) discovered the problem on Wednesday and the council issued a warning on Thursday. SEPA says the issue is expected to last five days.

A similar alert was issued for Fisherrow Sands at Musselburgh last week, but SEPA removed the advice on Wednesday after further sampling showed improved water quality.

The council notice about Portobello said: “As a result of analysis of routine samples, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have indicated a high bacterial result in the water at Portobello Beach.

“SEPA are temporarily advising against bathing and paddling, at Portobello Beach from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks, due to the potential risk to human health. SEPA have activated electronic signs and the council is arranging additional signs to be posted to support this.

“SEPA are working closely with the council and Scottish Water to investigate and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of SEPA’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice. The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with SEPA and our partners to monitor the situation.”