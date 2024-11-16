Edinburgh post office moves premises with same postmaster
Corstorphine Post Office has relocated just a few doors away from its previous home, moving from 109-111 St John’s Road to its new base at Hameed’s 119b St John’s Road, formerly known as The Refillery.
There was a community celebration to mark the opening, with Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine cutting the cake.
Corstorphine Post Office will continue to be operated by the same postmaster, Muhammad Hameed, who has run the branch since 2015. He has run his store since 2009 but wanted to move the branch to the new premises.
The new post office has a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance and three serving positions in total - one screened and one open plan in addition to a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.
A similar range of products and services are still available with the addition of on demand travel insurance.
The opening hours are: Monday to Saturday, 9am – 7pm, and Sunday, 7am – 5pm. Parking is time restricted, with Blue-badge holder access nearby.
Post Office area change manager Steven Simpson said: “We are delighted that Corstorphine Post Office has move to its great looking new premises in time for the busy Christmas period.”
