Edinburgh premises of Biffa attacked by pro-Palestinian campaigners

Pro-Palestinian campaigners have attacked the Edinburgh premises of waste company Biffa in a protest over its work for defence manufacturers Lonardo.

Activists from Palestine Action Scotland said they had targeted Biffa’s sites in both Edinburgh and Glasgow overnight on Sunday into Monday, smashing windows, spray-painting 'Drop Leonardo' and covering the sites in red paint, to symbolise the company's “complicity with spilling Palestinian blood”.

The campaign group said Biffa disposed of hazardous waste for weapons companies Leonardo and Thales, which supply arms to Israel, with Leonardo's Edinburgh factory supplying laser targeting systems for Israel's F-35 fighter jets which it said had routinely been used to attack Palestinians and the Lebanese people.

Activists target the Biffa site in Edinburgh | supplied

In recent weeks, Palestine Action Scotland has targeted several companies they say facilitate the operations of Leonardo, Thales and Israei weapons producer Elbit. These have included Kelvinside Electronics, Parker Hannifin, Allianz and now Biffa.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said: "Weapons factories arming Israel's genocidal regime rely on a network of other companies in order to operate their deadly trade. Therefore, Palestine Action Scotland is targeting each of the links in Israel's military supply chain.

“All firms who profit from Palestinian bloodshed must cease their complicity or expect Palestine Action."

Biffa was approached for comment.