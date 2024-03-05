Edinburgh private school sets out expansion plans amid soaring pupil demand
An Edinburgh private school is planning to add a new building to its campus amid soaring pupil numbers.
Proposals have been sent to the city council which would see Edinburgh Steiner School boost its capacity with 60 new spaces for young children. It comes amid increasing demand for places at the sought-after school.
School chiefs are seeking permission to construct a ninth-building at its Spylaw Road home. Proposed to be placed along the East Boundary Wall of the site, the building would include two classrooms, a cloakroom and three toilets.
It would mean kindergarten classes could be delivered to more kids. Youngsters from three to 18 attend the school, which does not select pupils based on ability and is managed 'collegially' by its teachers.
A statement sent to the local authority reads: "The proposed site is in a quiet sector of the school, well suited to ‘seedlings’ aged 2 and up. Various options were explored within the site as well as materials, shape, and orientation.
"The position and orientation of the building maximises light while avoiding blind spots for the teachers. A green roof would help blend the building into its surroundings being more sympathetic to the neighbours as the building sits close the boundary wall.
"The space of the new build requirements are defined by Edinburgh Steiner School’s brief to have up to 30 children in one class. The design complies with space requirements for young children."