Edinburgh protest held in The Meadows against Donald Trump's UK state visit

More than 100 people gathered in The Meadows in Edinburgh this evening to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

Organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, crowds gathered at 6pm near the Pavilion Cafe on Thursday, September 18, to protest the US President’s visit and ‘promote an alternative, democratic vision of the world based on peace, social justice and international cooperation’.

It comes after the same group organised a large demonstration in London yesterday that saw thousands march to Whitehall. The Stop Trump Coalition was formed when Trump first took office in 2017 ‘to challenge his politics of hatred and division’. It is made up of a mix of groups and speaking at the Edinburgh demonstration on September 18 were representatives from Democrats Abroad, Unison, Global Justice Now and Stand Up to Racism.

The protest was organised by the Stop Trump Coalition. | Neil Johnstone

The organisation’s website states the UK’s ‘political elite is failing abjectly to provide opposition or an alternative’. It adds: “We are bringing together our experience on countering racism and Islamophobia, fighting for climate action, organising workers, defending migrants’ and refugees rights, and campaigning for trade justice, to help build the broadest possible coalition. “

Donald Trump arrived in London on Tuesday night ahead of his second UK state visit and is due to leave this evening.

Between 100 and 200 people attended the Edinburgh protest, with some having dressed up as Donald Trump for the occasion. Others came armed with placards displaying messages such as ‘Nae Trump’, ‘We don’t negotiate with fascists’ and ‘Deport Trump’.

At one point during the event, the group joined together to chant ‘No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA’.