Plans to alter and extend an Edinburgh pub ahead of its re-opening have been approved, although the original plan to add a restaurant had to be scrapped.

The proposals for Juniper Green pub The Railway Inn were submitted by JOLA1 LTD in June and approved on September 19 by the council’s planning department.

The aim of the proposal is to upgrade the currently closed pub at 542 Lanark Road before it reopens under new management. No alterations are proposed to the front of the property.

The plans for internal alterations, a new rear restaurant / kitchen single-storey extension, and alterations to the rear garden were altered after council officers raised concerns about the extent of the original plans.

An artist's impression of how the extension at the Railway Inn will look. | Ian Forbes Architect Ltd

The applicant’s agent Ian Forbes Architect Ltd explained: “We received planning permission last Friday but on a smaller reduced scheme.

“We had applied to form an extension at the rear of the Railway Inn to form a separate restaurant in addition to the public house, however the planning department felt that the extension was too big and was not subservient enough to the original building.

“We tried to reduce the proposals but there is a critical viability level for a restaurant of around 30 covers, and to reduce the extension to the extent that the planners wanted made the proposals unfeasible.

“The decision was made to remove the restaurant and form a smaller extension to upgrade the existing facilities only.”

The internal alterations and new rear extension will enhance the pub’s seating capacity and include new toilet and kitchen facilities. Externally there will be new landscaping creating a new paved eating area, alterations to the garden and new stair/access area for the flat above.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer said: “The proposed extension is a modest size and scale and would utilise sympathetic materials to the existing building and wider context of the site.

“The extension is located to the rear of the property where it is not visible from the street with views localised to surrounding neighbouring properties.

“The proposal would result in an increase in hard-standing to the rear garden to formalise the outdoor seating area. However, a sufficient level of green space is retained including the addition of soft landscaping, trees and new tree planters and will appear in-keeping with existing rear gardens in the area.

“By virtue of the size, location and design of the proposal, the works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The existing pub use is already established and the proposed works would not have a materially different impact on amenity.”

The original plans, which included a new restaurant at the Railway Inn, show a much larger extension at the Juniper Green pub. | Ian Forbes Architect Ltd

The new concrete stairs will be built along the north elevation of the existing building. The new paved area will be the same level as the bar. The new retaining walls are to be reclaimed railway sleepers which will be secured in place with contrasting coloured I-beams or rolled steel joists.

The grass area will be amended so there is a gentle slope to the parking area. The existing timber pergola is to remain. The mono-pitched roof of the extension will extend over the front forming an angled cantilevered eave detail facing the paved seating area enclosing the space.

The proposals received two objections and two notes of support. Reasons for rejecting the plans included over-development, parking and noise concerns, as well as worries about the size of the building.

Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council supported the plans, calling them “a positive step in the re-opening of a business on the High Street.” While another local resident said it would be a good addition to the local economy and create jobs.

The development to which this permission relates must begin not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date on which this permission is granted. If development has not begun at the expiration of this period, the planning permission lapses.

