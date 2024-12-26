Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail travellers using Waverley, Haymarket and other Scottish stations helped net a record-breaking amount for this year’s Poppy appeal.

ScotRail and Network Rail, who together brand themselves Scotland’s Railways, said they had raised almost £155,000 for Poppyscotland during the 2024 Scottish Poppy Appeal, breaking the previous record set in 2023.

Fundraising included donations from ScotRail customers, free on-duty travel for Poppyscotland staff across the ScotRail network, and providing Poppyscotland with access to retail space in stations.

Collection tins were placed at ticket offices, and collectors were welcomed into four of Scotland’s biggest stations – Glasgow Central, Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh Waverley, and Haymarket – in the run-up to Armistice Day 2024.

The record-breaking final total of £154,344.02 is an increase of 17 per cent on the previous record of £132,074.82 in 2023.

James Ledgerwood, ScotRail head of economic and community development, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have raised a record amount for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“This milestone reflects the incredible generosity of our customers and our people, uniting to support Poppyscotland’s vital work for veterans and their families across Scotland.

“Scotland’s Railway remains committed to honouring those who have served, and our support of Poppyscotland allows us to show our deep gratitude and ensure their legacy is remembered.”

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland head of fundraising and learning, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have had the support of ScotRail and Network Rail again this year during our 2024 Poppy Appeal, and we are delighted with the record-breaking sum of more than £154,000 they raised on our behalf.

"From allowing us to use their retail space at key stations across the country, free travel for our on duty staff during the appeal, and of course allowing our band of volunteers to stand at their stations with collection tins, ensuring a safe space for all, is invaluable support that we greatly appreciate year on year."