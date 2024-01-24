Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh residents were evacuated from their homes on Tuesday evening after a building was found to be structurally unsafe.

People living in the Anchorfield tenement, on Lindsay Road, in Newhaven, were forced to leave their homes while inspections got underway after a "serious structural issue" within the building was discovered.

According to the Edinburgh Reporter, City of Edinburgh Council structural engineers have established that the building above the Prom Bar “carries a high risk of structural failure that could pose significant health and safety risk to residents and public both inside and outside the property.”

One local resident who was evacuated said they believe the building is “at risk of collapse”.

Lindsay Road has been closed to all traffic and a cordon is currently in place.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Councillor Chas Booth said: “There is a serious structural issue with the block at 4 Anchorfield (Lindsay Road) above the Prom Bar. The road has been closed and the building evacuated to ensure the safety of residents and public. Please avoid the area if at all possible.”