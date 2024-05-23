Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ping On, located in an A-listed building on Deanhaugh Street, Stockbridge, was a hugely popular venue in the Capital for decades.

A beloved former Chinese restaurant in Edinburgh is set to be replaced by a new venue serving up a deli menu and wine.

Opening in 1968, many memories were created at the Cantonese diner before it closed down in 2022.

Ping On was a favourite of Edinburgh people for decades

Previous plans for a burger joint to take its place appear to have stalled, and new planning bids have now been submitted to turn it into a new restaurant called Sotto.

The city council has received documents proposing internal changes as well as new signage for the venue.

Proposed signs advertise ‘restaurant’, ‘deli’ and ‘wine’ as well as revealing the name of the diner.

‘Creme coffee and cake’ also appears on one of the sketches, suggesting lighter treats will be on offer as well.

The applications by James Clark of Blackett Holdings Limited show the building’s basement floor would be used for open plan dining, toilets and cellars.

The ground floor would include the kitchen, store, servery and an open plan seating area.