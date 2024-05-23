Edinburgh restaurants: Legendary former Chinese eatery to re-open as deli and wine venue

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ping On, located in an A-listed building on Deanhaugh Street, Stockbridge, was a hugely popular venue in the Capital for decades.

A beloved former Chinese restaurant in Edinburgh is set to be replaced by a new venue serving up a deli menu and wine.

Ping On, located in an A-listed building on Deanhaugh Street, Stockbridge, was a hugely popular venue in the Capital for decades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening in 1968, many memories were created at the Cantonese diner before it closed down in 2022.

Ping On was a favourite of Edinburgh people for decadesPing On was a favourite of Edinburgh people for decades
Ping On was a favourite of Edinburgh people for decades

Previous plans for a burger joint to take its place appear to have stalled, and new planning bids have now been submitted to turn it into a new restaurant called Sotto.

The city council has received documents proposing internal changes as well as new signage for the venue.

Proposed signs advertise ‘restaurant’, ‘deli’ and ‘wine’ as well as revealing the name of the diner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Creme coffee and cake’ also appears on one of the sketches, suggesting lighter treats will be on offer as well.

The applications by James Clark of Blackett Holdings Limited show the building’s basement floor would be used for open plan dining, toilets and cellars.

The ground floor would include the kitchen, store, servery and an open plan seating area.

You can view the plans here.

Related topics:RestaurantsEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.