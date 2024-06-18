Edinburgh restaurants: Long-standing Leith Walk furniture shop to become food venue

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:34 BST
A long-standing furniture shop in Edinburgh is set to be turned into an eatery.

Plans have been set to the city council for a food venue at 33B Haddington Place, which has been home to a furniture shop for more than 20 years.

The building, currently occupied by Sleep bed and sofa centre, is on the busy Leith Walk thoroughfare which hosts countless hospitality outlets.

An eatery is planned at the former furniture shop | Google

Mohamed Shoaira has applied for change of use permission, setting out proposals to turn space currently used for retail and storage into a dining area with 13 tables.

A kitchen and toilets for customers and staff are also included in the blueprints.

The style of food to be served up on the premises is unknown at this time.

