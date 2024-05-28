Edinburgh restaurants: New eatery planned for former Newington hair salon as plans submitted to council
A new restaurant is planned to open in an empty Newington building.
Planning documents show a bid has been submitted to change the use of 111 St Leonard’s Street.
The unit formerly housed a hair salon and latterly the office of a security firm but has been vacant for a few years.
A capacity of 20 is planned for the eatery, but the type of food on offer is not specified.
What used to be storage space will be used as a kitchen, while the public-facing part of the former shop will become the dining area.
The application is under the name of Delshad Mohhamed, who is a director of a barber shop elsewhere in the city.
