Edinburgh restaurants: New eatery planned for former Newington hair salon as plans submitted to council

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 28th May 2024, 13:04 BST
Planning documents show a bid has been submitted to change the use of 111 St Leonard’s Street.

A new restaurant is planned to open in an empty Newington building.

The unit formerly housed a hair salon and latterly the office of a security firm but has been vacant for a few years.

A new restaurant is planned for St Leonard's Street

A capacity of 20 is planned for the eatery, but the type of food on offer is not specified.

What used to be storage space will be used as a kitchen, while the public-facing part of the former shop will become the dining area.

The application is under the name of Delshad Mohhamed, who is a director of a barber shop elsewhere in the city.

