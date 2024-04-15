Edinburgh restaurants: popular Egyptian takeaway near Tynecastle hits market for £49,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fig & Olive on Gorgie Road is on the market with an asking price of £49,000 for a leasehold with seven years remaining.
Situated within a stone’s throw of Tynecastle Stadium, it is a favourite for fans of Middle Eastern food.
In an online advert, prospective buyers are told the shop is fully fitted and boasts ‘excellent conditioned equipment’.
It spans 115.50m2 over two floors and contains two shawarma machines, a stone pizza oven, hot and cold food displays and two ventilation/extracting systems.
Rent is £1,560 per month including VAT while the Small Business Bonus scheme affords the property 100 per cent rates relief.
You can view the advert here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.