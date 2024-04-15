Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Egyptian takeaway in a busy Edinburgh area has gone up for sale.

The Fig & Olive on Gorgie Road is on the market with an asking price of £49,000 for a leasehold with seven years remaining.

Situated within a stone’s throw of Tynecastle Stadium, it is a favourite for fans of Middle Eastern food.

In an online advert, prospective buyers are told the shop is fully fitted and boasts ‘excellent conditioned equipment’.

It spans 115.50m2 over two floors and contains two shawarma machines, a stone pizza oven, hot and cold food displays and two ventilation/extracting systems.

Rent is £1,560 per month including VAT while the Small Business Bonus scheme affords the property 100 per cent rates relief.