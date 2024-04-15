Edinburgh restaurants: popular Egyptian takeaway near Tynecastle hits market for £49,000

The Fig & Olive on Gorgie Road is on the market.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 12:45 BST
A popular Egyptian takeaway in a busy Edinburgh area has gone up for sale.

The Fig & Olive on Gorgie Road is on the market with an asking price of £49,000 for a leasehold with seven years remaining.

Situated within a stone’s throw of Tynecastle Stadium, it is a favourite for fans of Middle Eastern food.

The Fig & Olive on Gorgie Road is up for sale

In an online advert, prospective buyers are told the shop is fully fitted and boasts ‘excellent conditioned equipment’.

It spans 115.50m2 over two floors and contains two shawarma machines, a stone pizza oven, hot and cold food displays and two ventilation/extracting systems.

Rent is £1,560 per month including VAT while the Small Business Bonus scheme affords the property 100 per cent rates relief.

You can view the advert here.

