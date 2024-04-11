Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Turkish takeaway restaurant on a busy Edinburgh street has been put up for sale.

An online advert shows Rajas on Marchmont Road has hit the market with a 14-year leasehold tenure price of £79,000.

It states the owners have ‘reluctantly’ decided to sell up in order to focus on other business ventures.

The outlet is popular for its pizzas, burgers, wraps and fried chicken. The advert states its premises is in ‘walk-in’ condition and new owners will benefit from a ‘bustling’ surrounding area.

The advert reads: “The premises are located on Marchmont Road in the heart of the hugely popular residential and commercial Edinburgh suburb of Marchmont.

“Despite being only a mile or so from Edinburgh’s bustling city centre, this area benefits from the open green spaces of Bruntsfield Links and the Meadows, which are both just a couple of minutes’ walk from the property.

“This densely populated part of the city is popular with students whilst also benefiting from an influx of visitors, especially during the summer months when the surrounding open spaces are at their busiest, being well used during the Edinburgh Festival.

“The business is surrounded by mainly residential properties although there is a good selection of complimentary commercial businesses in the vicinity.

“The business has been in our clients hands for a short period of time, our clients have reluctantly decided to sell in order to concentrate on their larger business commitments.

“In doing so, there is a huge opportunity for a motivated purchaser to take on an immaculate hot food/takeaway opportunity in exceptional walk in condition.

“It is strongly felt the business would be best run by business partners who would be able to work in the premises for most of the opening hours.

“Currently, the business is run fully under management, and it makes sense to suggest the business would benefit from hands on day-to-day control.”