Edinburgh road closed after 'serious' crash leaves car on its side
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene and used cutting gear.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 2:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:01 pm
An Edinburgh road has been closed after a 'serious' crash left a car on its side.
The collision, involving one car, happened on Millerhill Road in the Newton Village area of the city at about 1:30pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene and that cutting gear was used.
The spokeswoman said it was a one vehicle crash which resulted in a car ending up on its side.
Details of injuries are not known at this stage.
The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that the road was closed as a result of the crash.