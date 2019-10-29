Edinburgh road closed after 'serious' crash leaves car on its side

An Edinburgh road has been closed after a 'serious' crash left a car on its side.

The collision, involving one car, happened on Millerhill Road in the Newton Village area of the city at about 1:30pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene and that cutting gear was used.

Millerhill Road in the south east of Edinburgh. Pic: Google Maps

The spokeswoman said it was a one vehicle crash which resulted in a car ending up on its side.

Details of injuries are not known at this stage.